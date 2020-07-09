Now on Kickstarter, Shield, a Revolutionary Antimicrobial Brass Hygiene Tool

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- With the arrival of COVID-19, ideas about hygiene have changed. People around the world are looking for new ways to promote personal hygiene and prevent disease transmission, which inspired entrepreneur Adrian D'Souza of Damned Designs to create Shield, an antimicrobial brass hygiene tool. Shield, an effective barrier between people and contaminated or dirty surfaces, is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter to help people worldwide prevent the spread of diseases like COVID-19.



A handy key ring-style hygiene tool, Shield brings three years of design experience to market by incorporating a unique, spring-loaded folding mechanism into its compact design. Preventing direct contact with common everyday surfaces, Shield proves more compact and effective than similar products on the market. With its folding brass hook, anyone can easily push or pull with an extension of their hand and easily open doors, press buttons, operate touchscreens and do so much more.



Reducing the need to touch commonly contaminated or dirty surfaces, Shield reduces one's exposure to potentially harmful viruses and bacteria. Made of brass, Shield harnesses powerful antimicrobial metal properties that have been proven to help kill germs. Lightweight and compact, it can be carried on a keychain or in a wallet, bag, or pocket for everyday use, making it easy to avoid touching surfaces at a moment's notice and for the long-term.



For a limited time, support Shield on Kickstarter here. Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support production and distribution efforts. Backers worldwide can support Shield for as little as $5, or can pledge $35 or more to receive a Shield hygiene tool at an exclusive Kickstarter-only rate. Other reward tiers and discounts are available. To learn more, please visit the Kickstarter campaign page here.



About Shield

Shield is an innovative antimicrobial brass hygiene tool developed by Adrian D'Souza of Damned Designs, a product design firm in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Hygiene at the press of a button, Shield makes it easy to poke, touch, sign, or tap any surface to reduce physical contact and the risk of disease transmission. Using antimicrobial brass metal, Shield manages to kill bacteria and viruses in just a few hours after contact.



