Now on Kickstarter, Shiva PWC, a Pioneer Ending the Use of Landfills

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- A new startup company, Shiva PWC, is on a mission to revolutionize the waste disposal industry. Harnessing the power of innovative technologies, Shiva PWC has announced a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to develop a proof of concept system that turns trash into jet fuel or electric energy, and other valuable byproduct materials, allowing us to stop using landfills altogether; allowing us to clean up our planet one piece of trash at a time.



The proof of concept system, currently being funded through Kickstarter, will be a box roughly sixteen feet wide, four feet deep, and eight feet tall that can process trash through an input channel at one end and convert it to green energy and sustainable byproducts. Through a process built on existing gasification technology, but with some key innovations, waste will be broken down into Syngas, a mixture of mostly hydrogen and carbon monoxide, and then used to generate electric power or create synthetic jet fuel, while also extracting other marketable byproducts, like elemental sulfur (fertilizer), aggregate (road fill), and recyclable metals, as part of the process.



Because of the aforementioned innovations, Shiva PWC processing facilities can be built several times faster and at a fraction of the cost of similar technologies, eliminating those hurdles to adoption.



With zero waste, Shiva PWC is addressing several long-standing landfill concerns, including reduced integrity at landfills sites, which risk polluting water tables with dangerous chemicals, and the difficulty of finding places for new landfills. Leading the push for a sustainable, eco-friendly alternative, Shiva PWC will utilize best-of-breed technologies to overcome one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.



The Shiva PWC technology also has a direct application in removing the hundreds of tons of plastic floating in our oceans. It can be used to process that waste as it is collected at sea, eliminating the need to transport it to shore for recycling or likely disposal in a landfill.



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support Shiva PWC in its efforts to construct a proof of concept model of this revolutionary technology. For a limited time, support the project for as little as $10 and get added to a monthly email list for regular project updates. But for a pledge of $100 or more, unlock other exclusive rewards, including live feeds of early testing to track the project's development in real-time.



Shiva PWC is a startup company revolutionizing the waste disposal industry. Its technology is capable of cleaning up our planet by turning harmful landfill waste into a sustainable, eco-friendly alternative, including fuel, electric energy, and other valuable byproduct materials.



