Now on Kickstarter, "Space Rush: First Strike," a Card Game of Nuclear Attacks and Strategic Domination!

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Space Rush: First Strike is a new space-themed card game shipping worldwide later this year. A four-person game that challenges players to compete against one another for space domination, players must use nuclear fire and murder, sabotage, or theft to dominate their opponents. In the process, each player must race to assemble all ten pieces of their space team to win and launch a decimating nuclear strike that establishes permanent dominance and victory.



Designed to be a fun, family-friendly game of space domination, Space Rush: First Strike comes with 76-cards and printed instructions. In the game's high-quality finished box, players will find a variety of personnel, technology, attack, and defense cards, as well as bonus "special cards" and a coveted nuclear strike card. At the start of each turn, a player draws a card. Players can use a saboteur to destroy technology, an assassin to kill personnel, or a spy to steal for opponents, and counter incoming attacks with an engineer, double agent, or secret service agent. Throughout the game, players must build up their space team with personnel and destroy other players while avoiding painful setbacks to their progress to win amidst a nuclear inferno.



Now available on Kickstarter, Space Rush: First Strike is expected to release in early November 2020. Bonus fundraising goals have been set for the crowdfunding campaign, and each unlocks new cards and game mechanics when achieved. The campaign is located on the web at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/djascher/space-rush-first-strike



Supporters around the world can back Space Rush: First Strike by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$ 10. But for a pledge of CA$ 25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a full edition of Space Rush: First Strike. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Space Rush: First Strike

Space Rush: First Strike a new competitive card game for people who like space and destroying opponents in a nuclear inferno. Designed to be a fun, family-friendly game of space domination, Space Rush: First Strike comes with 76-cards and printed instructions, and challenges players to use personnel, technology, attack, and defense cards, including bonus "special cards" and a nuclear strike, to win.



Contact:



Contact Person: David Ascher

Company: Level 256 Games

City: Toronto

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Phone: (647) 886 1976

Email: djascher@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/djascher/space-rush-first-strike