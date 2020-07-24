Now on Kickstarter, Sporty Chic Bags by ACE, Made from Recycled Ocean Waste

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- Each year, over 640,000 tons of fishing gear and other materials are lost in our oceans. The dangerous trend kills ocean life and threatens marine ecosystems in record numbers, but a new fashion brand is leading the charge to harvest this waste from the bottom of our oceans. ACE, a circular fashion brand that manufactures sporty, chic, and functional bags, is pioneering a new recycled and recyclable bag collection with waste collected from our oceans. Incorporating 1/2 kilogram of recycled waste materials in every bag, ACE is prioritizing a sustainable, eco-friendly focus on women's fashion.



With sustainable textile, ACE bags prove to be cool, glamorous, and practical accessories that can be carried all day, including to work, the gym, or on domestic and international travel. Designed for the ultra-organized, ACE bags pack a sporty-chic edge with a variety of zippered pockets and compartments, including a padded laptop sleeve. Created to maximize versatility and everyday use, each bag in the collection is lightweight, water repellant, and machine-washable to ensure it can withstand the demands of regular use. Straps on each bag are also fully padded, adjustable, and removable, allowing each style to be adapted for all of life's many moments and worn in hand, over the shoulder, or crossbody.



ACE bags will be produced in a signature cosmetic bag, tote bag, and backpack style, with varying prints and designs. An exclusive leopard print is currently available to early Kickstarter backers.



Produced in collaboration with Healthy Seas, a non-profit initiative to clean up the oceans by removing marine litter that kills turtles, whales, dolphins, and other marine life, ACE is embracing fashion through an eco-friendly regeneration process that still delivers the premium fabrics, designs, and production consumers expect. For a limited time, support ACE on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/activechiceco/the-sporty-chic-24-7-bag-from-recycled-ocean-waste



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support the ACE brand, including associated production and distribution costs for this new bag collection. Support ACE for as little as €5 and commit to cleaning our oceans, or pledge €59 to get a free ACE cosmetic bag. Other reward options, including bags in different styles, are available on the Kickstarter page.



About ACE - Active Chic Eco

ACE - Active Chic Eco is a circular fashion brand with Nordic heritage and based in Madrid, Spain. Committed to designing sustainable, fashionable, and functional bags from recycled fishing nets rescued from our oceans and other nylon waste, ACE is delivering sporty, chic, and practical fashion accessories with a focus on environmental sustainability and conservation.



