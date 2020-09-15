Now on Kickstarter, Starlite Issue #2: Former Child Superheroes - KIDNAPPED

Bremerton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- Starlite Issue #2 picks up right where the popular first issue left off. Providing new insights and perspectives into the Starlite universe, Issue #2 will help readers make sense of the action-packed story as they learn more about the alien creatures that lie within, and who the child superheroes are – or are not.



What happens to child superheroes after they're all grown up? In this exciting second issue, follow the twisted adventures of Chris and Sara Sheridan - formerly Mighty Boy and The Melter of the sensational Ultra Kids – after their kidnapping by alien space pirates. In this continuation of their interstellar adventure, readers bear witness to trans-dimensional spider wizards, learn who kidnapped Chris, Sara, and Roger, and discover Roger's obsession with pennies and Sara's artistic talents.



The must-read follow-up to Issue #1, which was a fully-funded success earlier this year, Starlite Issue #2 gets readers answers to their most asked questions. Going to print in October 2020, Starlite Issue #2 will feature full-color pages printed in high-quality on premium media, and an exclusive Kickstarter backer logo on the cover, autographs from the creative team, and additional custom pages.



For a limited time, support Starlite Issue #2 on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/webbwerx/starlite-issue-2-former-child-superheroes-kidnapped



All funds raised will be used to support Starlite Issue #2, including associated production, printing, and distribution costs. Starting today, pledge as little as $4 to get Starlite Issue #2 in digital format, or pledge $8 or more to receive a physical issue. Other rewards, including copies of Issue #1, Starlite pin-ups, variant covers, and more, are also available, so visit the Kickstarter campaign for more information.



About Starlite

Starlite is a popular fantasy comic series featuring two former child superheroes who have been kidnapped by space alien pirate-cats on a bounty by trans-dimensional spider wizards. An exciting adventure, this seven-part series is preparing for the release of Issue #2 on Kickstarter, and actively achieving critical acclaim.



Media Contact

Contact Person: Travis Webb

Company: Overcast Comics

City: Bremerton

State: Washington

Country: United States

Email: travis@starlitecomicbook.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/webbwerx/starlite-issue-2-former-child-superheroes-kidnapped