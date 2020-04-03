Now on Kickstarter, Support a Colombian Coffee Plantation to Empower a Local Community and Educate Children!

Sunny Isles, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- An important part of today's ecosystem, organic coffee farms provide a safe and secure habitat for many species of insects and birds and have proven to have a vital socioeconomic impact on local economies and communities. But with the mass production of coffee and technological advancements in growing methods, organic coffee farms in Colombia continue to be threatened every day.



Through this Kickstarter, backers will support the purchase of a small Colombian coffee plantation, with an estimated 12,500 coffee trees from Castillo, and a lifelong investment in a local Colombian community. A purchase of the coffee farm, farm machinery, and coffee products, backers will play a vital role in employing dozens of Colombians and promoting sustainable farming practices.



With plans to build a make-shift school on the plantation, local teachers will provide education to the children of plantation workers. In all, the combined project will improve access to education, increase incomes, and improve working conditions using centuries of coffee growing knowledge to develop and utilize eco-friendly methods of growing and harvesting.



In addition to farming coffee, beans onsite will be roasted and exported to the United States, with unroasted beans being exported to the coffee roasters in North America and Europe. Upon the success of this local model works, similar operating processes will be employed in different locations across Colombia and the world.



With harvesting season approaching in June 2020, do not miss your chance to support this important cause. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ast25/drink-the-sustainable-organic-coffee-handmade-for-you



Supporters around the world can support this local coffee farm model by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including hand-roasted coffee from the plantation. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About sustainable coffee farming

Organized by Ana Sofia Tabares from Miami, Florida, this 20-year-old Columbian/Italian social entrepreneur is pursuing two dreams: farming coffee and improving people's lives. Destined to support local communities, economies, and sustainable coffee farming practices, Ana Sofia Tabares' project is the perfect combination of two childhood dreams.



