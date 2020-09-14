Now on Kickstarter, Sync 1 to 1, a Revolutionary Video-Based Dating App

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Sync 1 to 1, a revolutionary new video-based dating application, has announced a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Solving the problem of blind chemistry dates, Sync 1 to 1 is tackling the awkwardness of traditional online and text-based dating, which often leads to disappointing face-to-face dates with people who do not look or sound like their online profiles. As more and more people turn to online dating as a source for love and companionship, Sync 1 to 1 is expected to empower a new generation with chemistry, authenticity, and connection.



With traditional dating apps relying on nothing more than a few pictures and lines of written text, it often proves challenging to make a judgment about someone – especially before an in-person date. More times than not, people put their best foot forward and mask who they really are, which leads to missed expectations when that face-to-face meeting finally comes around. Sync 1 to 1, however, changes the game of online dating as we know it by integrating live and recorded videos into online dating. An end to the picture and text-based profiles, Sync 1 to 1 will connect singles to others in your community, or from around the world, and populate profiles with recorded videos that allow people to see and hear one another from the start.



Discover chemistry before the first date and unlock a new world of authentic connection. Start conversations on video, plan future video dates, and discover a completely new way to meet and date singles in your area and around the world.



Support Sync 1 to 1 for a limited time on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chaseking/sync-1-to-1-video-dating-app



All funds raised will be used to support Sync 1 to 1, including associated app development, testing and marketing costs. Starting today, pledge as little as $15 to support the future of online dating and receive exclusive project updates and announcements, or pledge $25 or more to get early access to Sync 1 to 1 on an iOS or Android device. Other reward options, including six-month and twelve-month memberships, are also available, so see the Kickstarter campaign for more information.



About Sync 1 to 1

Sync 1 to 1 is a revolutionary new video-based dating application pioneered by Chase King, a passionate entrepreneur from Washington, DC who is on a mission to help people find meaningful connections. With Sync 1 to 1, discover chemistry before the first date and unlock a new world of authentic connection with video-based dating.



Contact Person: Chase King

Company: Sync 1 to 1

City: Washington

State: District of Columbia

Country: United States

Email: press@sync1to1.com

Website: https://sync1to1.com/