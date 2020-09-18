Now on Kickstarter, Talk Without Words, Dayou Lu's Latest Chinese Water Ink Project

Stockholm, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Dayou Lu, a popular Chinese artist, recently announced an exciting new project on Kickstarter. A specialist in Chinese water ink artwork, Dayou is tapping into the medium's ancient history by releasing a new, unique collection of water ink artwork in book form, featuring rich colors, floral arrangements, and traditions on every page.



A popular painting style that originated in East Asian, Chinese water ink artwork uses brush painting in different concentrations. Emerging during the Tang Dynasty, this special medium has been appreciated far and wide for its stylistic features, including rich and realistic techniques that prefer shades of black over variations in color and emphasize brushwork and the perceived "spirit" or "essence" of a subject. Staying true to this description of a classic Chinese technique, Lu's latest work includes such prominent features and characteristics for a stunning visual display.



Well-known for new color ink painting in China, Dayou's work has been featured internationally in solo and joint exhibitions, including in Sweden and the United States. Through this new project, Dayou looks forward to sharing his painting techniques and experiences with English audiences worldwide so they too can bring these beautiful paintings into their living spaces and better appreciate the contemporary development of new Chinese water ink painting.



For a limited time, support the project on Kickstarter here: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chinesepaintings/talk-without-words



All funds raised will be used to support Dayou Lu, including associated development and distribution costs of his Chinese water ink artwork. Starting today, pledge as little as SEK 200 to get a hard copy edition of the book, or pledge SEK 500 or more to receive Lu's hand drew Chinese calligraphy, or pledge SEK 2000 or more to receive Lu's hand drew water-ink painting (size 33cm*33cm). Visit the Kickstarter campaign for more information.



About Dayou Lu

Dayou Lu is a well-known Chinese artist critically acclaimed for his work with new color ink painting. Internationally recognized, Dayou is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter to produce an art book featuring colorful Chinese water ink artwork.



