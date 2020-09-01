Now on Kickstarter, Thady's Game, a New Clever Combination of Forfeits and Old Maid

Andover, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Thady's Game is a novel card game developed by Thady, an 11-year-old boy from London. Designed to provide hours of fun to family and friends, Thady's Game combines the best elements of classic card games Forfeits and Old Maid to create a fun, engaging, lighthearted gaming experience for anyone to enjoy, young or old.



Thady's Game is simple and easy to play. Simply shuffle the card deck and deal three cards to each player, while setting the remaining cards facedown and stacked in the center. The person with the best hairstyle starts. The player must pick one card from the person to their right and then complete its challenge to earn points. Simultaneously, the player who lost a card will select from the draw pile, and the game repeats until the draw pile or any player's hand is exhausted. The person with the most points is the winner!



A fun game with interactive, engaging, and lighthearted challenges, Thady's Game makes innovative twists on Forfeits and Old Maid, classic card games known and loved. In the 56-card Thady's Game deck, find durable playing cards produced of the highest quality, with 40 or so cards hand-drawn by Thady and his friends.



Ready for a limited-production first-edition run, Thady's Game will incorporate the designs and expertise of a wonderful graphic artist from India to create a full deck of unique, imaginative beauty. Coming soon to backers around the world, support Thady's Game on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thady/thadys-game-cleverly-combines-forfeits-and-old-maid



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to directly support this project, including associated production, design, and distribution costs. Starting today, support Thady's Game for as little as £10 to receive an early single-pack of the game, or pledge £20 or more to receive a complimentary dual-pack. Rewards are available for a limited time and professionally produced, so check out the campaign and back the project today.



About Thady's Game

