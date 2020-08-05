Now on Kickstarter, the Best Baby Cards, a New, Powerful Learning Tool for Infants

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Brain development during early childhood is essential, but it is perhaps most consequential during the early baby years. Recognizing the importance of stimulating brain development, a young graphic designer and mother has announced a new project on Kickstarter, a popular crowdfunding platform, to create a new set of flashy cards with minimal patterns, animals, and objects. Named The Best Baby Cards, these flashcards will stimulate a baby's brain for cognitive development during crucial early years.



Black and white cards, The Best Baby Cards were designed with simple colors and patterns to maximize visual stimulation. Babies, skilled in processing high-contrast graphics, are instantly immersed by the black and white colors and simple figures or patterns of dots, zig-zags, or squares. Paving the way for baby brain development, The Best Baby Cards have positioned themselves as a powerful new tool for early childhood development, learning, and education. Suitable for regular, daily use, The Best Baby Cards can become part of a cognitively stimulating regimen of activities that increase concentration skills, enhance natural curiosity, and stimulate the creation of brain cell connections.



Available in two sets, get 30 large flashcards with black and white minimal patterns, or 30 large flashcards with black and white animals and objects. One of the most promising new products in visual stimulation training, cards can be easily held in front of a baby, stuck to a wall or crib, or set in a playpen or activity room.



For a limited time, support this new education and training tool on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/all-the-best/all-the-best-baby-cards



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support this new project, including associated production and distribution costs. Support the project for as little as HK$ 225 and receive a single deck with 30 flashcards and minimal patterns at an exclusive early-bird price. Other reward tiers and options, with exclusive discounts, are available. Some supplies are limited, so check out the Kickstarter campaign today.



About The Best Baby Cards

The Best Baby Cards is a new project by Ho Wai Man, a graphic designer and mother from Hong Kong. A set of flashcards that use black and white patterns or animal figures to stimulate a baby's brain development and increase concentration skills, natural curiosity, and brain cell connections, The Best Baby Cards are one of the most promising new products in visual stimulation training.



