Now on Kickstarter, the Best Holiday Light Show in the Southwest United States

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- Coming to the beautiful desert highlands of Albuquerque, New Mexico is one of the greatest holiday light shows in the Southwest United States. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, an annual drive-through, contactless holiday light show, Lights of Enchantment, is coming to Albuquerque later this year.



From the comfort of one's car, Lights of Enchantment will be a community event for friends and families far and wide to enjoy. Featuring 90 to 100 light displays in dozens of themes, the one-mile track on the Westside of Albuquerque New Mexico will be accompanied by festive holiday music. Bright, colorful, and intricate animated light displays are designed to make the first annual drive-through light show a magical and magnificent must-see event this holiday season.



With full approval from local Bernalillo County, Lights of Enchantment is moving full speed ahead with safety measures to meet existing social distancing requirements. A drive-through, contactless experience, attendees will purchase tickets online and display their ticket's QR or barcode through their car window, where it will be scanned, minimizing direct person-to-person contact and the risk of exposure.



While popular fall and winter events , including River of Lights, the New Mexico State Fair, and the International Balloon Fiesta, have been canceled due to the pandemic, Lights of Enchantment organizers are excited to bring this fun, family-oriented experience to communities in Albuquerque and beyond with the necessary restrictions that ensure a fun, safe experience.



For a limited time, support Lights of Enchantment on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lightsofenchantment/drive-through-holiday-light-show-best-in-the-southwest



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support the Lights of Enchantment event, including funding for light displays. Backers can support the light show for as little as $1, or pledge $30 or more to get an exclusive t-shirt and VIP ticket for their vehicle – with no occupancy limit. Additional reward options and ticket discounts are available.



About Lights of Enchantment

Lights of Enchantment, a holiday drive-through light show, is being organized by Garfield Carjill of Albuquerque, New Mexico. While community events have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, Lights of Enchantment is a new, magical, and socially distanced must-see event with 90 to 100 light displays, in dozens of themes, set against the backdrop of a one-mile New Mexico track.



Contact:

Contact Person: Garfield Carjill

Company: Lights of Enchantment

City: Albuquerque

State: New Mexico

Country: United States

Phone: 505-357-0339

Email: info@lightsofenchantment.com

Website: www.lightsofenchantment.com

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lightsofenchantment/drive-through-holiday-light-show-best-in-the-southwest