Now on Kickstarter, the "Bigfoot Board," an Electronic Accessory for Relays, WiFi, and I/O Signals

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- The Bigfoot Board, by technology startup Bigfoot Electronics, is a new electronics accessory for robotics or home automation projects. Powered by Arduino, a leader in electronic design and manufacturing, the Bigfoot Board contains four relays, a WiFi chip, and a microSD chip to process input and output signals for any project. With 5 to 24 volts of continuous power, the Bigfoot Board also comes in a handy watertight enclosure with a connecting cable for a 30-pin header.



Easily programmable, the Bigfoot Board can be connected to any computer via the USB chip provided. With just 12 volts of power, relays on the board can be harnessed to capture its full power and to control WiFi, digital and analog I/O, memory, and high voltage relays. With four analog and digital input channels, the Bigfoot Board's WiFi functionality enables it to communicate with any external devices, including phones or tablet computers, for any robotics or home automation projects.



For a limited time, support the Bigfoot Board, one of the newest Arduino powered electronic accessories, on Kickstarter here. Photos of the Bigfoot Board are available. For a limited time, pledge just $10 to support the Bigfoot Board or $135 to get the first-edition in August 2020. Some rewards are limited, so act fast!



About The Bigfoot Board

The Bigfoot Board is a new project by Roxana Safipour of Denver, Colorado. A graduate of MIT with a Ph.D. from the Colorado School of Mines, Safipour brings years of experience in the mining and civil engineering industries to her startup, Bigfoot Electronics. In their latest project, the Bigfoot Board, anyone can control WiFi, digital and analog I/O, memory, and high voltage relays.



