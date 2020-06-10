Now on Kickstarter, "The Cuban Thing," a New Toronto-Based Mobile Cuban Food Truck!

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- "The Cuban Thing" is bringing the taste and culture of Cuba and Miami, Florida, to Toronto, Canada. An endeavor to fund the purchase and marketing of a new mobile Toronto-based food truck, "The Cuban Thing" will bring over 90 years of tradition, via delicious cuisine, to Toronto and its historical multi-cultural community.



Packing Cuban tradition into every bite, "The Cuban Thing" will serve several authentic dishes of Cuban origin. Famous cuisine will include frita burgers, an exceptional blend of meats and spices smothered with crispy skinny fries, chicharitz, a signature ground burger mix served over mini traditional green plantains and homemade Cilantro Island Mojo sauce, with snacks like nachos and panda puffs, or fluffy and delicious filled pastry buns, for dessert. Delivering the full Cuban experience, "The Cuban Thing" will bring vibrant Cuban family culture, and flavorful culinary experiences, to Toronto in ways that mix tradition, senses, emotions, and excellent customer service.



Created by Chuchi Rivero, who recently moved to Toronto after a lifetime in Miami, "The Cuban Thing" combines great recipes and production practices to bring a new uniqueness to Toronto. Chuchi Rivero, an expert in the culinary world who has worked with world-renowned chefs and international celebrities, brings his passion for serving people to each flavor-filled dish. Chuchi was motivated to create this authentic Cuban-style experience to add to Toronto's Hispanic community and multi-cultural diversity.



Support this fun and rich experience today. For a limited time, support "The Cuban Thing", a new Toronto-based Cuban food truck, on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support "The Cuban Thing" and its production efforts, including acquiring and marketing the food truck. Pledge just CA $10 to support the project, or CA $25 or more to receive exclusive food offerings. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! Better Topics is expected to release in early November 2020.



"The Cuban Thing," a mobile food truck by Chuchi Rivero, will bring authentic dishes and cuisine from Cuba to Toronto, Canada. A tropical burger stop, "The Cuban Thing" will uniquely serve up a 90-year-old tradition, the authentic Cuban frita burger, known for its exceptional blend of meats and spices smothered with crispy skinny fries.



