Now on Kickstarter, the Dirk Willems Peace Garden, a Commemorative Attraction in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada!

Steinbach, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Mennonite Heritage Village, a museum in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada that is committed to telling the story of the Russian Mennonites, has announced an exciting new project on Kickstarter to support the Dirk Willems Peace Garden. A beautiful botanical garden, the Dirk Willems Peace Garden has been established to tell the story of Dirk Willems, an early Anabaptist who turned back to rescue his jailer who had broken through thin ice, and to spread his message of peace.



Seeking to inspire a new generation – Mennonite and non-Mennonite alike – to create a space for dialogue between people of differing faiths and experiences, the Dirk Willems Peace Garden will be a place where all can actively consider the meaning of peace and the nature of compassion in a seemingly violent world. The Garden's center will prominently feature a bronze life-sized Dirk Willems sculpture. At the same time, a nearby pergola, interpretive panels, and seating for visitors allow all to contemplate the idea of peace in today's society. The professional sculpture helps to immerse visitors in the Willems story, depicting the desperation of a captor and the compassion of a peace advocate.



With over $150,000 raised to date, the Mennonite Heritage Village has come to Kickstarter to fundraise at least $20,000 to complete this one-of-a-kind exhibit. The Dirk Willems Peace Garden, expected to become a must-see attraction known for its pergola, panels, and peace garden, can only come to life with the support of generous sponsors like you.



For a limited time, support the Dirk Willems Peace Garden on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dirkwillems/the-dirk-willems-peace-garden



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support the Dirk Willems Peace Garden ahead of a scheduled unveiling in May 2021. Starting today, pledge CA$5 to receive a personalized thank-you, or pledge up to CA$500 to be featured on a shortlist of major donors. Other rewards, including social media shoutouts, exclusive merchandise, and brick engravings, are also available, but supplies are limited. Act fast and visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About The Dirk Willems Peace Garden

The Dirk Willems Peace Garden, coming May 2021, is a place to contemplate and promote peace in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada. Sponsored by the Mennonite Heritage Village, the Dirk Willems Peace Garden commemorates the compassion of Dirk Willems, a renowned peace advocate, with pergola, panels, and a peace garden.



