Now on Kickstarter, the Eco-Friendly, Waterproof MVB Backpack

07/15/2020 -- The MVB Life & Living Backpack, arguably one of the world's most versatile and minimalist backpacks, is shaping up to be the perfect go-anywhere, do-anything companion. Designed to provide all-day comfort, style, and protection for valuables, the MVB backpack is proving its ability to withstand the demands of life's moments with advanced design features and all-weather design elements.



A feature-rich bag, the MVB backpack comes with core design features that provide maximum strength, durability, and performance. With a power patent-pending zipper constructed for a strong, airtight zip mode, the bag's seal airtight, waterproof seal is resistant up to 170 pounds and further reinforced by high-precision welding and advanced unibody molding. Complemented with adjustable nylon shoulder straps and magnetic snap carrying handles, the MVB backpack is fully versatile and adaptable. A sleek, modern style makes it great for any occasion or event as the bag uses fabric that feels like leather to emit a style that radiates a sleek, minimal, and gender-neutral look.



Ready to carry anything, including valuable electronics, in any situation, the MVB backpack is fully waterproof and inflatable, and can even support the weight of the human body in water. Simply seal the zippers and inflate the bag via the attached input valve to prepare the MVB backpack for water sports or rainy days, or to act as a dry, comfortable perfect and back support. For extra protection, add the benefit of 32 layers of Kevlar with the special edition MVB SHIELD backpack, which provides added military-grade construction day in, day out.



The perfect go-anywhere, do-anything bag, the MVB backpack has been recognized for its style and design. The backpack won the prestigious Hong Kong Smart Design Award in 2019 and Germany Ambiente Solutions Award in 2020. For a limited time, the MVB backpack is available on Kickstarter here: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/invhk/mvb-the-eco-friendly-go-anywhere-waterproof-backpack



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support production and distribution efforts. Backers worldwide can get the standard edition MBV backpack for just HK $847, or the SHIELD edition MBV backpack for HK $1,504. Supplies are limited, so do act fast. Other reward tiers and Kickstarter-only discounts are available.



About MVB backpack

The MVB backpack is a minimalist, eco-friendly, go-anywhere, and do-anything waterproof backpack. Fully inflatable, the backpack provides all-round protection with a versatile style for any event or occasion.



Contact:

Contact Person: Jacky Wong

Company: MVB.world (an international brand owned by Hoi Lee Enterprise)

Country: Hong Kong

Phone: +85297256997

Email: jacky@mvb.world

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/invhk/mvb-the-eco-friendly-go-anywhere-waterproof-backpack