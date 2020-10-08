Now on Kickstarter, the Flex Foldable Trolley & Flex Gym Bag by XD Design

Rijswijk, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- XD Design, a global brand in smart everyday travel wear, has announced the release of two revolutionary new products, the XD Design Flex Foldable Trolley and XD Design Flex Gym Bag . Designed to be flexible in shape and usage, both bags deliver world-class functionality. Bags with endless possibilities, XD Design's new bag set is good for travel, business, and every day on-the-go use, made by modern nomads for modern nomads.



The XD Design Flex Foldable Trolley is a business suitcas e and carry-on in one, flexible in shape for robust use with a water-repellent coating. Fit for business meetings, short trips, and daily commutes, the Flex Foldable Trolley is foldable by design to create a compact bag that can easily be adjusted to increase space by up to 50 percent in seconds. The bag's interior contains an inner-support organizing board, elastic mesh webbing, and seamless clip locks for the organization of clothes or other items. An integrated charging port keeps a power supply conveniently in hand as well.



Prioritizing safety and security, the Flex Foldable Trolley contains no front pockets and uses an anti-theft zipper, integrated TSA-approved lock, and RFID-protected back pocket to secure electronics and personal documents while on the go. Additionally, there is a quick laptop access and a transparent liquid bag that is easily removable with magnet connectors for access while navigating security checkpoints or other situations.



The XD Design Flex Gym Bag contains similar functionality and security features, allowing anyone to convert the minimalist bag from a business to a gym-style by simply expanding the front pocket. Increasing the size from 16 liters to 24 liters in seconds, anyone can get the flexibility needed for daily life at a moment's notice. The bag's main interior compartment includes a variety of zippered sub-compartments and an external RFID pocket secure valuables like wallets, credit cards, and electronics. As with the Flex Foldable Trolley, the Flex Gym Bag contains a fast USB charging port to power devices while on the go, making it even more perfect for daily commutes or weekend travel.



Two seamless bags, XD Design is once again leading in innovative design with the Flex Foldable Trolley and Flex Gym Bag. Empowering consumers with endless possibilities for travel, business, or home use, these latest additions to the XD Design collection are ready for any moment to keep travelers safe, connected, organized, and responsible. For a limited time, support the Flex Foldable Trolley and Flex Gym Bag on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/257670560/flex-foldable-trolley-and-flex-gym-bag-by-xd-design



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support the Flex Foldable Trolley and Flex Gym Bag, including XD Design's associated production and distribution costs, ahead of a February 2021 release. Starting today, pledge as little as €69 to get the Flex Gym Bag at a special early bird price, or pledge €109 or more to get the Flex Foldable Trolley at a special early bird price. Other rewards, discounts, and bag quantities are available, so act fast and visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



XD Design is a global brand in smart everyday travel wear. A Dutch company located in



Rijswijk, Netherlands, XD Design's collection is present in over 50 countries and more than 3,000 retail locations worldwide. The company announced a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on October 2020 for two new additions to its collection: the Flex Foldable Trolley and Flex Gym Bag.



