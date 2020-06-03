Now on Kickstarter, the "GSO1," Filtered Facial Protective Equipment for All Conditions

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- The GSO1 is the ultimate piece of filtered facial protective equipment. Developed by Ghoststar, LLC, an independent design and manufacturing firm, the GS01 fulfills the company's long-term goal to create a product that protects the face, ears, and respiratory system. In doing so, the GS01 has positioned itself as the solution for all indoor and outdoor needs.



Engineered for form, function and comfort, the GSO1 offers complete facial protection with respiratory filtration equipment. Using hypo-allergenic foam, the GS01 adheres to an air disperser that cleans inhaled gases with charcoal-infused HEPA or N95 filters. Mounted to a military-grade and glass-filled nylon shell, the GS01 also insulates the ears with an outer silicone skin wrap that protects against the elements, absorbing loud noises and offering tear-resistance up to 70 pounds PSI to protect wearers from debris or blunt force trauma to the face.



Designed for the harshest of environments, the GSO1 was designed to make any outdoor or indoor activity cleaner and safer. Water and steam resistant, the GS01 has added flame retardant capabilities and supports a 180-degree field of vision. Despite providing anonymity and facial comfort, anyone's voice can be heard thanks to the mask's patented design.



Optimized for comfort and ease of use, the GSO1 is also flexible enough to fold for easy portability and accessibility. The mask's contour shape allows it to be worn with other accessories, such as prescription glasses or protective eyewear, and even Bluetooth headphones or earbuds with continuous comfort. A "no assembly required product," the GS01 is ready to perform for all sorts of people, including American workers in healthcare, construction, welding, mining, steel, sports, or manufacturing.



Compatible for broad markets and consumers, support this simple, accessible system for a limited time on Kickstarter here. Pledge just $10 to support the project and promote safety, health, and injury prevention for communities, or $99 or more for a GS01 face mask and other exclusive rewards. Some are limited, so act fast! Rewards are expected to ship in early October 2020.



About Ghoststar, LLC

Since early 2012, Ghoststar, LLC, has embodied excellence with its products, services, support, and customer satisfaction. Committed to giving consumers a greater sense of safety, style, and purpose, the GS01 filtered face mask harnesses the power of patented designs, engineering innovations, and industrial-grade performance for all extreme indoor or outdoor activities.



