Now on Kickstarter, the King of Ink, a New Romantic Comedy Where Tattoos Come to Life!

Wimauma, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Briar Lee Mitchell and Magnetic Dreams, a professional animation studio, have announced a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for an exciting new film, The King of Ink. An astounding animation short, The King of Ink brings tattoos, traditionally wild and fascinating pieces of art, to life in a detailed story with colored animation.



In this daring but funny adventure, a group of tattoos mysteriously comes to life and embarks to find the meaning of life and finally understand their purpose on Earth. Starring Tony Todd and Johnny Messner, the group of tattoos set out to find their King, the oldest tattoo of them all, to get the answers only he holds about their existence. The journey quickly begins after one of the older tattoos in the group, a Brit Sailor, named Blue, sees the King on television. Along the way, the group, led by their leader, Macky Raccoon, journeys through the big and scary world, where the very magic that brought the group to life begins to fade, and one by one the brave little tats turn back into skin art. A story with suspense and uncertainty, find out if the group finds the answers to their questions in this fast-paced seven-minute short.



Magnetic Dreams has completed the preliminary production of The King of Ink. All scripts, voice recordings, art, and character backgrounds have been professionally developed to bring the story to life, and the film is quickly shaping up to be a winning must-see production in 2021. For a limited time, support The King of Ink here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ffn/the-king-of-ink



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support The King of Ink ahead of a scheduled release in March 2021. Starting today, pledge $1 or more to have one's name added to the supporters' list on The King of Ink website, or pledge $500 or more to receive a lovely printed poster, signed with a personalized dedication. Other rewards, including personalized thank-you notes, branded t-shirts, custom tattoo designs, original character drawings, and producer credits, are also available, but supplies are limited. Act fast and visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About The King Of Ink

The King Of Ink is a seven-minute animated romantic comedy about tattoos searching for the meaning of life. Produced by Briar Lee Mitchell and Magnetic Dreams, a professional animation studio based in Nashville, Tennessee, The King Of Ink features a daring but funny adventure with mystery, magic, and long-sought answers to life's most profound questions. Starring Tony Todd and Johnny Messner, The King Of Ink is scheduled for release in March 2021.



