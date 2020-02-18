Now on Kickstarter, the Make100 Project Creates Digital Illustrations of Kids and Family Members!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- For the first time, receive a special digital illustration of your child or loved one from a foremost artist. Designed by Gray Kuglen, a talented artist and illustrator in California, just 100 of these timeless, personalized illustrations will be created for supporters around the world as part of Kuglen Make100 project. For Kuglen, the project presents a liberating artistic experience that allows him to focus on illustrating strangers from all backgrounds without the need for paralyzing preparation or planning.



With just one image of your child or loved one, Kuglen will create a beautiful piece of digitally crafted art. Delivered on a canvas, printed card, and/or in a digital file format, showcase this beautiful work to more than just your loved one, but to family and friends as well.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the Make100 project, including for costs related to materials and final distribution. The first prints are expected to begin shipping in supporters worldwide in early March 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gkuglen/make-100-illustrations-of-your-kids



Supporters around the world can u support the Make100 by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $30 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a digital illustration of your loved one. Rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About the Make100 Project

A project by Gray Kuglen, a designer and artist from Alameda, California, the Make100 project is bringing together Kuglen's passion for illustrating and drawing for people around the world.



Contact:



Contact Person: Gray Kuglen

Company: Make 100 Illustrations of your kids or loved ones

Country: United States

Phone: 4156377307

Email: graykuglen@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gkuglen/make-100-illustrations-of-your-kids