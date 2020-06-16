Now on Kickstarter, "The Murder of George Floyd," a New Professional Documentary!

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- On the afternoon of May 25, 2020, Mr. George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American and "gentle giant" who had just moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to find work, was senselessly murdered. A Minneapolis police officer, arresting Mr. Floyd, held him tightly to the ground and pressed his knee into Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, as Floyd begged for air and to be released. Handcuffed face down in the street, while two other officers restrained him and a fourth officer prevented onlookers from intervening, Mr. Floyd was suffocated and took his final breaths.



The official autopsy, as reported by NBC News, found Mr. Floyd died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by subdual and restraint. A senseless murder at the hands of a police officer with a history of using excessive force, Mr. Floyd's death sparked worldwide outrage. It reignited an important discussion about race in America and the realities of police brutality against minority communities. These realities have encouraged millions of new discussions and inspired countless more to pursue peace and solidarity for Mr. Floyd's untimely death.



In this new documentary, viewers from around the world will discover what happened that fateful afternoon and take a look at the response in communities across the country in its aftermath. Examining police reports, eyewitness videos, autopsy reports, and media coverage, "The Murder of George Floyd" brings professional journalism to this devastating story. Donations will be used directly to support filming and production costs, with any excess funds being donated to a George Floyd Memorial College Scholarship fund.



Support this new documentary on Kickstarter here. Pledge just $1 or more to support the project and receive a signed thank-you note from the producer. The documentary is expected to release in early December 2020.



