Now on Kickstarter, the New Knights 4: Training Camp, an Exciting New Comic Book Adventure

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Omar Moore, an Indie comic book publisher and comic enthusiast, is excited to announce his latest project on Kickstarter, a popular crowdfunding platform. A project 40 years in the making, The New Knights, his latest comic book series, is inspiring a new generation to get excited about comics and encourage long-time fans to return for an exciting, representative story.



With three installments of The New Knights completed, Moore is coming to Kickstarter this month to support the new fourth installment, The New Knights 4: Training Camp. Featuring a cast of Black characters, The New Knights is representative of people of color in ways few comic book adventures have been before. Delivering action-packed, page-turning adventure and suspense, The New Knights story features three generations of characters and brings readers playful generational gaps and Black superhero action.



Through The New Knights, readers are introduced to exciting new superheroes, teams, and storylines for a one-of-a-kind adventure. By supporting this project, help bring Black heroes to comic book readers around the world, including children and young adults, and fill the void of diversity to make storylines representative of modern cultures and people.



For a limited time, support The New Knights 4: Training Camp on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/blecomics/the-new-knights-4-training-camp-the-next-generation



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to The New Knights 4: Training Camp, including associated production and distribution costs. To date, Moore has been the sole mastermind of the project, working as the creator, writer, artist, inker, colorer, letterer, and publisher. Help is needed to bring the fourth installment to fans worldwide. Support the project for as little as $5 and receive a virtual high-five, or pledge $15 or more to get digital PDFs of The New Knights 1-4 and your name featured as a donor on The New Knights website. Other reward tiers and options, including printed editions, are available. Act fast and check out the Kickstarter campaign page today.



About The New Knights

The New Knights is a new comic book series where three generations of black superheroes team up to save the world. Created by Omar Moore, an Indie comic book publisher and comic enthusiast, The New Knights takes readers to a dynamic, action-packed universe 40 years in the making with diverse superheroes, including people of color.



Contact

Contact Person: Omarr Moore

Company: BLE Comics

City: Chicago

State: Illinois

Country: United States

Phone: 7738374032

Email: moore.omar@gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/3f4X9jT