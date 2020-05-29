Now on Kickstarter, "The Pocket Injector," a Desktop Plastic Injection Molding Machine!

Vilamarxant, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- The Pocket Injector changes how things are done. Small and compact, the Pocket Injector is a desktop injection and molding machine that creates molds up to 250 by 160 millimeters in size for industrial parts. With lost cost materials and compact manufacturing, the Pocket Injector is on a mission to eliminate the need for dependence on third-parties and provide manufacturing potential for plastic injection and molding processes.



Designed to be comfortable and simple to use, the Pocket Injector is "plug and play," ready to inject and mold from the start. A seamless desktop companion, it supports a seven-inch touchscreen, intuitive visual controls, three temperature probes, heating bands, independent fans, motor controls, home buttons, and more for a professional, industrial-grade injection and modeling experience. Producing more than just 3D printed or functional prototypes, the Pocket Injector comes after years of experience developing two previous injection molding devices. But with its enhanced functionalities, technical incorporations, and reduced size, the Pocket Injector is arguably the first injection modeling device to offer true industry-changing potential by being accessible to consumers at an affordable price and molding.



Funds from this campaign will be used to develop the Plastic Injector and support its worldwide launch, including associated production and marketing costs. Now available on Kickstarter, help the Plastic Injector today ahead of its release in early June 2020. The campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thepocketinjector/the-pocket-inyector



Supporters around the world can back the Pocket Injector by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €1. But for a pledge of €500 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a 1,000-piece injector set. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Pocket Injector

The Pocket Injector is a new mini-desktop plastic injection and molding machine. Created by Rafael Barrera and Antonio Mayordomo of Valencia, Spain, the Pocket Injector is the first injection modeling device to offer true industry-changing potential with enhanced functionalities and technical incorporations, including touchscreens, intuitive visual controls, temperature probes, and more for industrial parts.



Contact:



Contact Person: Antonio Mayordomo

Company: The pocket injector

City:Vilamarxant

State: Valencia

Country: Spain

Phone: 675732500 o 630060310

Email: thepocketinjector@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thepocketinjector/the-pocket-inyector