Now on Kickstarter, the Shrine of Legends, a New Epic Fantasy Series

Saint Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- The Shrine of Legends, a new epic fantasy series, has been announced on Kickstarter. A series of upcoming novels delivered to audiences worldwide in eBook, paperback, audiobook, graphic novel, and video formats, development of the action-packed Shrine of Legends series is already underway. The debut novel, Sealing Paths, has advanced into its second draft, and an exciting new story of fantasy adventures, full of fight scenes, deep characters, magic, diplomatic tension, and living world elements, is being professionally written.



Professionally designed and conceptualized, such as with assistance from Disney artists, the Shrine of Legends will be a full-feature series with 26 characters developed from conception to release in rich, intricate detail. Series environments and scenes will include a variety of props, details, and rigging with stunning animations to capture characters engaged in fights, magic, and adventure. In all, the Shrine of Legends series will use this Kickstarter campaign to fund the development of 10 environments, in addition to 26 signature characters, as part of the first installment to release across five mediums.



Decisions regarding the video format release are still being decided. Sealing Paths may be adapted as a chapter-by-chapter series on YouTube or Vimeo, or released as a full-feature movie on a streaming platform like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.



The perfect fantasy series for those who binge-watch or can be found with a book or graphic novel in hand, The Shrine of Legends is a new epic fantasy series that needs support. For a limited time, support The Shrine of Legends on Kickstarter at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/asteriapub/shrine-of-legends-epic-fantasy.



Backers worldwide can support the series for as little as $1 or can support the series at other reward tiers to receive early access to nearly all content created over time, in addition to digital wallpapers, posters, and other branded material. As a stretch goal for the campaign, an exclusive role-playing game (RPG) with a single and multiplayer option, alongside extensive cosmetic customization and rich, open-world experience, will be developed and released. The RPG will create an exciting, interactive new way to experience the epic Shrine of Legends series.



Contact:

Contact Person: D. Rose

Company: Asteria

City: Saint Paul

State: Minnesota

Country: United States

Email: drose@asteria.pub

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/asteriapub/shrine-of-legends-epic-fantasy