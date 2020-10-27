Now on Kickstarter, the Skill Journal, a Guide for Skill Development

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Hans Fleurimont, an entrepreneur, author, instructional designer, and graphic artist, has announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Believing everyone is born with a gift tied to their inner purpose, Fleurimont is seeking funding to release the Skill Journal, a revolutionary new resource to help people with personal and professional development, so anyone worldwide can achieve their purpose with newfound clarity and support.



The Skill Journal can be used by anyone to breakdown skills, discover and document abilities, obtain unseen insights, and manifest talents. Using a five principle guideline that embraces knowledge, tools, techniques, creativity, and experience, the Skill Journal makes it possible to document, develop, and refine the use of any skill present in daily life. With the demand to upskill and reskill higher than ever, the journal helps individuals create a reliable system for realizing their greater potential by visualizing what they can offer to the world. Each day, people are left better than they were the day before.



The Skill Journal comes in two versions: standard and full guide. In the standard version, track one skill with enough templates to document 20 tools and 24 techniques. Use a total of 28 pages for the creativity section and document the use of a skill up to 800 times in experience chart sheets. In the full guide version, track up to two skills with enough templates to document 12 tools and 20 techniques. Use a total of 14 pages for the creativity section and document the use of the skills up to 400 times in the experience chart sheets. As an added bonus, get 16 reference tools that teach the various principles. Each journal comes in hardcover with either matte or gloss finishes.



Short videos on the Kickstarter page breakdown each principle and its design. While the Skill Journal is complete, an online training program is still in development. The membership-based program will offer additional physical and digital components to teach people to use their Skill Journal to its full benefit.



For a limited time, support the Skill Journal on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hansfle/the-skill-journal-a-guide-for-refining-and-learning-skills



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support the Skill Journal, including associated printing and distribution costs, ahead of a scheduled release in January 2021. Starting today, pledge $25 to pre-order a copy of the Skill Journal - Standard, or pledge $50 or more to pre-order a copy of the Skill Journal - Full Guide. Other rewards, including signed editions of the journal, are available, so visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About The Skill Journal

