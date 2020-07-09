Now on Kickstarter, the Softflex, by AlphaTech Apparel, Redefines the Skiing and Snowboarding Experience

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- AlphaTech Apparel, a premium snow apparel brand, has announced its new range of revolutionary snow gear on Kickstarter. Made for riders, by riders, the Softflex by AlphaTech is delivering unparalleled style, comfort, and mobility to reinvent the skiing and snowboarding experience for riders around the world.



The Softflex, packed full of snazzy features, is providing unmatched warmth, comfort, and full-range motion on and off the slopes. The all-new Softflex, hoodie-style gear, is water and wind-resistant with a synthetic down insulated interior, heat-trapping powder skirt, half-palm gloves, and waterproof shell from the waist down. Maximizing comfort and style in one, the Softflex embraces a stretchable exterior so riders can enjoy a maximum range of motion and avoid traditionally bulky, restrictive, and heavy snow jackets. The perfect companion for long days on the mountain, the Softflex compliments its lightweight style with four zippered pockets so riders can safely and securely store a phone, wallet, lift pass, or other essential. Models are available in gray, tan, or black.



Redefining the rider experience, the Softflex by AlphaTech Apparel goes where few brands have gone before. Despite creating a full-featured experience that combines style, comfort, and mobility, AlphaTech Apparel's new range is affordable for riders of all experience levels. It is branded as the perfect companion for a free, empowered riding experience on the slopes.



For a limited time, support the Softflex by AlphaTech Apparel on Kickstarter here. Backers worldwide can support AlphaTech Apparel for just $10 and receive a personal thank-you from the CEO, or can elect to receive the new Softflex for a pledge of only $150. Other special reward tiers and discounts are available. To learn more about the Softflex, or to take advantage of exclusive Kickstarter-only discounts, act fast and visit the Kickstarter campaign page here.



About AlphaTech Apparel

AlphaTech Apparel was founded by Kevin Aboff of Long Island, NY. Growing up on the mountain, Kevin and his brother knew the struggle of wanting warm weather so they could wear their hoodies and not give up style, comfort, and mobility in exchange for bulky, restrictive snow gear. With AlphaTech Apparel, Kevin is finally able to bring the joy and freedom of warm, loose-fitting, and non-restrictive apparel to skiers and snowboarders worldwide.



"Growing up, it was clear that the average snow gear provided discomfort and restriction. My brother and I would layer up in sweatshirts or "hoodies" so we could maintain the comfort, style and mobility we desired, without being cold and getting wet. I thought to myself, why not combine the benefits of wearing several hoodies into one layer. With this idea, The Softflex was born."

