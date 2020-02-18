Now on Kickstarter, the Traveler's Essential in 2020, Travel Cards – Volume I!

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Combing research from travelers around the world, Travel Cards – Volume I are an informative set of the top 50 most-visited and beautiful destination cities from around the world. A 50-card deck, each card prominently features a destination location and helps travelers navigate those cities in a lighter way. A set of cards easy to carry on your person, take them with you from city to city on your travels with ease.



Each card, colored coded by continent, prominently features a country and city to travel to. Displaying the country's flag and national map, enjoy access to other fun information that will help to make your travels a success. Additional information on each card includes a city name, top sightseeing locations, must-try drinks and foods, weather expectations, shopping conditions, and fun facts about languages, currency, and transportation services.



The first volume of Travel Cards span six continents and include prominent destination cities like Johannesburg, Beijing, London, Paris, Vienna, Berlin, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, and Sydney.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the first volume of Travel Cards, including for design and shipping materials. The first volume is expected to begin shipping to supporters worldwide in early April 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/106204898/travel-cards-volume-i

Supporters around the world can support Travel Cards by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10 But for a pledge of $20 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including boxes of Travel Cards. Rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Travel Cards

A project by Alfredo Ornelas, Travel Cards combine Ornelas' passion for travel and education. Collecting great memories from traveling the world, Ornelas is on a mission to share information about the world's most beautiful destinations with travelers around the world.



