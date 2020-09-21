Now on Kickstarter, the World's Only Universal Portable Folding Automobile Partition

Stratford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- The ridesharing industry is trusted increasingly trusted by consumers, but the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new public health risks, and traditional risks of passenger-on-driver violence continue to abound. Seeking a new solution to ensure safety and security on the road, Sergio Morales has announced a new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his latest creation, the Rider Divider, the world's most effective solution to current problems in ridesharing and automobile transport.



Combining innovation and safety, the Rider Divider has attracted the attention of rideshare drivers and riders, and mental health organizations, law enforcement organizations, and others valuing social distancing on the go. A portable folding partition for any automobile, the Rider Divider does just that – separates the rider from the driver – with a thin, high-impact design for all-time protection.



Rider Divider breaks into three pieces, approximately 10 pounds in total weight, with stainless steel hinges and easy folding design. This makes it easy to store and carry in and out of a vehicle, and to attach to any interior with accompanying straps that provide a high coverage radius between the front and rear portions of the vehicle. Measuring 49" x 36" fully open, the Rider Divider works with many vehicle styles and sizes. A safety reminder decal is included on the transparent partition to warn passengers of its use.



More than just a single piece of acrylic, the Rider Divider is an ultra-durable, shatter-resistant partition to keep people safe and secure on the road. For a limited time, support the Rider Divider on Kickstarter here:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/riderdivider/the-worlds-only-universal-portable-folding-auto-partition



All funds raised will be used to support the Rider Divider, including associated production and distribution costs. Starting today, pledge as little as $10 to get a virtual thank-you, or pledge $179 or more to get the Rider Divider at special early bird pricing. Initial supplies are limited, so visit the Kickstarter campaign today for more information.



About The Rider Divider

The Rider Divider, developed by Sergio Morales, is the world's first portable folding automobile partition to promote safety and security on the roads.



Contact

Contact Person: Sergio Morales

Company: Rider Divider Inc

City: Stratford

State: New Jersey

Country: United States

Phone: 8563324448

Email: hq@riderdivider.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/riderdivider/the-worlds-only-universal-portable-folding-auto-partition