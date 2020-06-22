Now on Kickstarter: "Timetosser," a New Real-Time Audio Re-Sequencing Tool by alter.audio!

Utrecht, The Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- alter.audio, a startup company focused on the design and creation of audio equipment for DJ's and musicians, is excited to announce the release of Timetosser, its new standalone hardware device for re-sequencing audio signals in real-time. Putting new power in the fingertips of musicians worldwide, Timetosser is striving to reinvent the world of audio sequencing and live performances. More than merely enabling an effect, Timetosser challenges users to actively and skillfully play the instrument for greater expression in any performance.



A real-time performance tool, Timetosser enables anyone to playfully loop and reorder musical inputs, jumping back and forth in time, to create exciting musical innovations. With no recording or sampling needed in advance, Timetosser proves to be incredibly versatile and integrates well into any musical situation. Perfect for use by DJs or live performers with drum machines, synthesizers, or DAW software, a new world of audio design and creation is just around the corner.



Timetosser comes with USB connectivity and technical audio plugins, which allow any computer to become a full-feature audio interface. Additionally, users will be able to download firmware updates directly from the alter.audio website.



Support Timetosser on Kickstarter today here. Each box ships with a Timetosser, quick start guide, USB cable, and two DIN-5 to mini-jack MIDI adapter cables. For a limited time, pledge just €20 to support the alter.audio team and receive a goodie bundle. Pledge €295 or more to receive the alter.audio Timetosser device. Be fast though! Their campaign will end on the 30th of June.



About alter.audio

alter.audio is a startup company focused entirely on the design and creation of audio equipment for DJs and musicians. Based in Utrecht, Netherlands, alter.audio is currently releasing Timetosser, a standalone hardware device that allows musicians to re-sequence any audio signal in real-time. Now on Kickstarter to backers worldwide.



