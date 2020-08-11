Now on Kickstarter, Tokyo Re:Connect, a New Anime Visual Novel Game

Tokyo, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- Tokyo Re:Connect is an Original English Language Visual Novel (OELVN) for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Featuring interactive and dynamic elements, Tokyo Re:Connect brings players into a romance-driven story full of colorful heroines and highly interactive and customizable experiences. With gameplay routes dependent on the choices players make, players must strategically journey through each game episode to see the real effects their choices have on the heroine's story and its outcome.



In Tokyo Re:Connect, players assume the role of protagonist Shindou Touki, who moves from the countryside to Tokyo to begin a new chapter. Navigating through various choices and the life of a high school student, Touki learns what it means to connect with others. But along the way, the chaos of the present and mystery of the past collide.



With over 30 hours of gameplay, detailed CG, and a moving soundtrack – all in high definition – Tokyo Re:Connect provides hours of exciting entertainment. In-game, players can use emoji mode to display when characters are in a certain mood or CG inspection mode to turn a static background into an engaging point-and-click scenario. Rated for audiences 18+, a Tokyo Re:Connect demo has been released to allow early players an opportunity to try episode one.



Unlike traditional visual novels, Tokyo Re:Connect is presented in episodic format, making the story digestible for players with various in-game settings that allow them to further change almost anything displayed. At any time, players can review previous dialogue or scenes and easily save or load data.



For a limited time, support Tokyo Re:Connect on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/konekosoft/tokyo-reconnect-anime-visual-novel



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support Tokyo Re:Connect, including associated production costs. Support the project for as little as ¥600 to get a virtual thank-you and in-game credit mention, or pledge ¥3,200 or more to get Tokyo Re:Connect with a digital copy of the OST at special early bird pricing. Other rewards and tiers are available, so act fast and support the Kickstarter campaign today.



About Tokyo Re:Connect

Tokyo Re:Connect is an interactive, story-focused romance visual novel with multiple endings, cutting-edge artwork, and a moving soundtrack. An Original English Language Visual Novel (OELVN) for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Tokyo Re:Connect features a romance-driven story and highly interactive, customizable experiences where players shape the storyline and outcome.



Contact

Contact Person: Bui Duc Thanh

Company: KONEKO

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

Phone: +84365181424

Email: konekosoftjp@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/konekosoft/tokyo-reconnect-anime-visual-novel