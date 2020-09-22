Now on Kickstarter, Total Controls, a Multi Function Button Box for Flight Simulations

Stockholm, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- Total Controls, a Swedish-based company dedicated to the world of flight simulations, has announced an exciting new project on Kickstarter. Introducing the Multi Function Button Box, fans of flight simulators around the world are being given a clear advantage in the skies with technology that reduces the need for mouse inputs in flight simulation games, including the popular DCS World and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among many others. Ushering in a new era of play, the Total Controls Multi-Function Button Box features input functions for the most common aircraft.



From functions used on the F/A-18C Hornet UFC (Up Front Controller) and the F-16C Viper, the Total Controls Multi Function Button Box puts the focus back on flying. With notable functions, such as two rotary encoders that work with the aircraft's radios, seven rotary switches that can be assigned to any axis in the simulator, such as lights or flaps, and latching handles that make commands like landing gear and arresting hooks easy to deploy, the Total Controls Multi Function Button Box is a truly adaptable piece of technology. And it works perfect in virtual reality



The Total Controls Multi-Function Button Box works as a regular joystick or input device. To get started, one simply plugs in the box's USB cable and assign the functions they want in the simulator. Made from an all-metal body with a sturdy base plate, buttons and switches were further designed for long-term durability to outlive one's passion for flight simulations. It utilizes the same dimensions as the popular Warthog Throttle from Thrustmaster and it will fit all mounts made for that throttle.



As part of the Kickstarter campaign, the Total Controls Multi-Function Button Box will come with perks that include various mounts and throttle add-ons. For a limited time, support the box on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/totalcontrols/total-controls-multi-function-button-box



All funds raised will be used to support the Total Controls Multi Function Button Box, including associated production and distribution costs. Starting today, pledge as little as SEK 15 to receive a virtual thank-you, or SEK 2,990 or more to receive the standard Multi Function Button Box. Additional rewards and add-ons are available, so visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About The Total Controls Multi-Function Button Box

The Total Controls Multi-Function Button Box introduces a revolutionary new way to enjoy flight simulation games. Developed by a team of passionate flyers from Sweden, the new Multi Function Button Box gives one a clear advantage in the skies.



Contact

Contact Person: Jonas Hernstig

Company: Total Controls

Country: Sweden

Phone: +46706011869

Email: jonas@totalcontrols.eu

Campaign site: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/totalcontrols/total-controls-multi-function-button-box

Website: http://www.totalcontrols.eu