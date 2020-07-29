Now on Kickstarter, TRIKKIT (Mischief & v Stalker), Two Exciting New Card Games Featuring a Single Deck

Fishers, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- TRIKKIT, a new fast-paced card game inspired by hit card and title games Euchre, Rummy, War, and Solitaire, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in anticipation of a global launch in October 2020. Featuring a single card deck, TRIKKIT allows players to enjoy a solo, Solitaire-like gameplay in TRIKKIT – V Stalker, or enjoy a competitive and challenging group-play experience in TRIKKIT – Mischief. Each version features a number of variable cards that keep play fast-paced and dynamic. Additionally, two decks can be combined to increase the challenge and fun.



In Trikkit Mischief, win a hand and score points by taking a majority of the tricks. The game ends when the card pile is gone. During play, each trick counts for one point accumulated during the round, and 10 points must be scored to win. Variable cards keep the game fast-paced, and a special Vampire in the deck serves as the highest point card. Use it anytime to win a trick, or be killed when any color of the number one card is subsequently played. In Trikkit V Stalker, win a game by killing all the Vampires using one's, TRIKKIT, or Sunrise cards. Two cards that sum up to an odd number are removed from play, replaced until the remaining deck is exhausted and a battle begins against vampires.



Comprehensive rulebooks, with pictures, allow quick learning of both games. Stunning, hand-drawn cards compliment the play experience and create an immersive, challenging gaming environment. Some TRIKKIT variations are available for socially-distanced play by video chat.



For a limited time, support TRIKKIT (Mischief & V Stalker) on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tyran/trikkit-mischief-and-v-stalker-card-game-graveyard-edition



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support the card game, including associated production and distribution costs. Support the game for as little as $7, or pledge $20 or more to get a single card deck for Mischief & V Stalker. Other reward options are available, so be sure to act fast.



About TRIKKIT

TRIKKIT is a fast card game with unique art. With multiple game variations, this new card game is perfect for one to eight players. Featuring exceptional and unique hand-drawn artwork, TRIKKIT is expected to provide hours of challenging fun.



