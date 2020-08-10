Now on Kickstarter, "Upside Down," an Epic Music Video for Netflix Original "Stranger Things"

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- "Stranger Things," a popular American science fiction-horror television series created by the Duffer Brothers and released on Netflix, will soon be thematically embraced in a new epic single and music video by Johnny Nostra, a singer, songwriter, and producer. Passionate about bringing ideas to life through song and music, Nostra recently announced a campaign on Kickstarter, a major crowdfunding platform, to bring his latest single and music video, "Upside Down," to audiences worldwide. Based on "Stranger Things," the song and music video will engage fans of Nostra's music, and of the hit Netflix series.



Produced by a professional video crew of eight, with direction from Steven Quach, an accomplished director and producer of the upcoming Amazon series, "For Nothing," Nostra has managed to assemble a coalition of likeminded "Stranger Things" fans committed to producing the world's first series-inspired music video. A video that blends themes from the show with its own qualities, the video captures Nostra's range of hip-hop, RnB, and electronic styles, and his unique low-end vocals and punchy, catchy melodies.



"Upside Down" is expected to release to global audiences in December of 2020. For a limited time, support this epic music video on Kickstarter here:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/upsidedown/upside-down-epic-music-video



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support the "Upside Down" epic music video, including associated costs for special effects, consumes, set design, location booking, and marketing. Support the project today for as little as $10 and get access to the mastered song "Upside Down," or pledge $20 or more to get a copy of the "Upside Down" music video upon release. Other reward options are available, so act fast and support the campaign today.



About "Upside Down"

"Upside Down" is a new single and epic music video inspired by the popular Netflix Original "Stranger Things." Led by Johnny Nostra, an American singer, songwriter, and producer who released his debut album, NOSTRA, on January 3, 2020, "Upside Down" blends key elements of the "Stranger Things" series with Nostra's range of styles, such as hip-hop, RnB, and electronic, and unique low-end vocals and punchy, catchy melodies.



