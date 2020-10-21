Now on Kickstarter, VIP Restaurant Booking App, a Revolutionary Food Industry Addition

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Massimo Battipaglia, a veteran of the food and catering industry, has announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for VIP Restaurant Booking App, a powerful tool to increase restaurant sales and connect prospective customers with live food-based deals and discounts. A proprietary solution built on over 25 years of industry experience, the VIP Restaurant Booking App is expected to overhaul the food industry like never before.



Founded with four main social and economic goals, the VIP Restaurant Booking App gives people the option to dine out more with exclusive cost savings, while boosting restaurant sales and profits, reabsorbing workforce layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic, and promoting dine-in safety at the same time. Restaurants will be able to easily manage the flow of customers to their establishments and ensure compliance with local and national social distancing regulations. Simultaneously, they can boost revenues during slow or uncertain time periods by targeting customers with enticing discounts, deals, and meal specials live and on-demand.



Building reciprocal confidence between customers and businesses, VIP Restaurant Booking App puts instant savings into hands worldwide. Displaying live offers in-app, restaurants can incentivize sales and generate foot traffic to their location in seconds. With flexibility and live adaptability, customers, from the palm of their hand, can browse live offers, check dine-in availability, make reservations, and avoid unnecessary cues, long wait times, and costly "no show" bookings. Free of rewards points and complicated loyalty systems, VIP Restaurant Booking App is simple and builds repeat business by prioritizing time and cost savings at customers' favorite local eateries.



A solution for even tough economic times, the premise behind the VIP Restaurant Booking App has been proven by a passionate team of restauranteers with over 25 years of food and catering experience. The most advanced and innovative app on the market, a fast, flexible, and business-driving user experience is coming soon. For a limited time, support the VIP Restaurant Booking App here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/massimobattipaglia/vip-restaurant-booking-app



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support VIP Restaurant Booking App ahead of a scheduled release in April 2021. Funds will be used to support associated production and development costs. Starting today, pledge as little as £15 to receive a free one-year membership, or £100 or more to receive a free lifetime membership. Other rewards options and discounts are available, so act fast and visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About The VIP Restaurant Booking App

The VIP Restaurant Booking App is a new way to generate cost savings for customers and new sales for restaurants. Creating a seamless user experience, VIP Restaurant Booking App allows businesses to push live offers and discounts to nearby users, who can then browse offers, check dine-in availability, make reservations, and avoid unnecessary cues and wait times. Development has been spearheaded by Massimo Battipaglia, an industry veteran with over 25 years of food and catering experience.



