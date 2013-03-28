Now, One Can Enjoy HD Movies Without Getting Crashed with VLC Player

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Remember those tapes the Betamax and VHS? In order to play it needs a player, its big bulky and heavy too. Carrying the betamax or VHS player really is a hassle. As technology advances, so do the computers and phones. Playing movies has never been easy. Try downloading the vlc player, it's free. No more carrying heavy bulky players. So goodbye to betamx and VHS players And the best thing is, its support almost all video formats. Unlike the betamax and VHS, they are not compatible, it needs a specific player for the specific tape. So big thanks for the vlc, one player plays different video format. It truly is the only video player to download.



Tired of watching the different channels on the tv? With vlc media player not only it can play almost all video formats it can do live streaming as well. And it can play high definition recordings of D-VHS tapes duplicated to a computer using CapDVHS.exe. Its Highly free and open-source cross-platform media player and streaming media server and its free! It even works on different OS like windows 7, windows 8, OS X, linux, android, BSD, iOS and QNX.



Thanks to the amazing developers for making vlc player for free! Watching great quality movies right at home. Want to download it? Just type vlc media player download. No more buying another player for a different video format. Input formats are mpeg, avi, asf, mp4, mkv, real, wav, raw dv, flac, flv, mxf, nut, standard midi. One player does it all, and the best tings is having less cable laying around the living room and turning PC into a great video player. So enjoy it, have a blast!



About VideoLAN

The group behind the VLC player is a non-profit organization, developing and promoting free, open-source multimedia solutions.



