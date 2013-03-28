Now, One Can Get All the Latest Features with GOM Player

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- As the era of technology improves, the internet improves as well. The internet offers a wide variety of applications to users free of charge. One of which is media players. Different media players are being advertised on different websites to provide users with the perfect player that fits their taste. The Gom Player is one among the many media players advertised for its features.



Thanks to the widely available free gom player, users can now enjoy watching movies and playing music on computers. This multimedia player supports all the most widely used codecs from both audio and video. File formats supported include, DAT, MPEG, AVI, WMV, ASF, XviD and DivX among others.



While other media players require software installations for codec compatibility, Gom player contains all the installations of different codecs in its system. So it's available and ready to use after it's downloaded. Search engines provide users the correct directions on where to find a gom player download.



One of the Gom Player's fantastic features includes the capability of playing incomplete AVI files, including those which are damaged. It does this by skipping through the damaged files. This multimedia player can also play partially downloaded and locked files.



Further interesting features of the gom player include the drag & drop support, subtitle support, overlay mixing, real time AVI file index rebuilding, customizable skins, HTTP streaming, advance filter rendering and remapping of keys.



Thanks to the Codec Finder embedded in its system; this media player always informs users of missing software. Alongside the many features, the Image Capture helps users snap pictures in four different ways - Screencap, Capture, Snapshot Preview and Burst Image Capture.



Just like every other media player, the Gom Player has video and audio effects that can be implemented while reading different files. Brightness, contrast, hue, flip, saturation and mirror effects are among the video effects while an equalizer is readily available for the users to adjust and master the sounds in just the right taste.



With the internet as a readily available resource, users will surely have a guaranteed easy way of downloading one of the best media players in this era.



About Gretech Online Media Player

Gretech Online Media Player or Gom Player is one of the best media players available in the market todayfor Microsoft Windows! Their brand uses a bear’s paw as a symbol since “gom” in Korean means bear. This media player is most popular in South Korea than anywhere else in the world.



