Now One Can Get Amazing Ringtones with This Free MP3 Cutter

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- How many times do we hear others’ mobile phones wail out an entire song? It is very annoying at times and sometimes is less impressive. The ringtone that captures just a portion like the chorus of a song or the refrain or a memorable line of lyric can often be most impressive and has a better ring to it.



However, most of the people don’t know what program to be used in order to just extract a portion of a song. They think that they need to download complicated sound editing tools that will eat up large amounts of space in their computer.



MP3 Cutter is the solution to such woes and will allow a noobie and even an advanced user to cut mp3 files easily and quickly without fuss. A user can take just 5 seconds from the music he desired or take a 10 second clip and more. Music files can be reduced, shortened, and seconds can be taken out even if it was in the middle of the song.



The MP3 Cutter download is available online at the website and is absolutely free. It doesn’t require a genius to run it and the simple user interface has all the features within reach where users won’t have to be confused. The size is fairly small unlike sound editing tools but provides a clean way to cut MP3 files easily. It is a decent quality tool for cutting music files.



About MP3 Cutter

MP3 Cutter is a free software that not only can cut MP3 files, it can also cut other music file formats like WMA, WAV, AMR, and FLAC. It currently is in version 1.0 with no known issues and runs smooth only Windows operating system from Windows 98 to Windows 8.



Contact Information



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:



Luther Blissett



Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website - http://download.cnet.com/Free-Mp3-Cutter/3000-2170_4-75811449.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001