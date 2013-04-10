Now One Can Solve Audio Errors in Windows MediaPlayer with GPL MPEG ½ Directshow Decoder

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- The Windows Media Player is often the default player that most PC users have but sometimes, it lacks certain codecs in order to run a movie perfectly. There will be times where such error would occur “This file contains an audio track in an unkown format. You may need to install a DirectShow Decoder for this audio format in order to hear the soundtrack on this file."



It is an annoying and frustrating moment, when the error would pop up.



However, there is no need to get frustrated when an error occurs as there is now a free codec to be downloaded online that will take such problems away.



The GPL MPEG ½ Directshow Decoder is available online without charging the user who wants to download it a single cent. It is a freeware that aims to help others watch their favorite movies in the media players smoothly without problems. The Windows Media Player Classic users should get the decoder since the error is commonly found in that sort of player.



The decoder eliminates the need to download another media player that can play the movie that didn’t play in the current media player. It has a very small size which comes in at 560.15K only. It should be a problem with disk space and one can keep the current media player and watch his or her favourite movies hassle-free.



About GPL MEPG ½ Directshow Decoder

The GPL MPEG 1/2 Directshow Decoder is a program that is free to be downloaded online & that too free of charge. The new version has fixed certain issues in the previous version and has a new fixed installer feature.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website - http://download.cnet.com/GPL-MPEG-1-2-Directshow-Decoder/3000-2108_4-75760373.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001