Now Open Demo Accounts with Reliable Forex Brokers Recommended by ForexMinute.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- A demo account is a very useful feature for the novice investors. This feature effectively demonstrates the working of a trading platform to the investors, without requiring any actual funds for investment. Not only it serves the purpose of practicing forex, it also ensures that novice traders practically understand the aspects of forex market, such as entering the market, monitoring the trends, and others.



ForexMinute, with an aim to provide forex traders with every information and tool of financial market, assists the newbies by offering the in-depth knowledge of global financial market. Thus, by providing the list of the most trustable forex brokers, ForexMinute makes sure that the novice traders learn to identify the forex trends with real case scenarios.



A spokesperson from the portal further validates the services by stating, “Since demo accounts allow traders to invest in Forex without generating any actual profits or loss, they offer an excellent environment, where they can employ different forex trading strategies, and evaluate the level of efficiency.”



“With these platforms, they can also learn about different aspects of Forex investment, which is highly recommended for those traders, who are new to this field,” he added further.



