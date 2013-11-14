Now Overcome the Smoke Addition with SMOKEFREE's Electronic Cigarette

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- SMOKEFREE is the pioneer of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes. Being a reliable alternative to the traditional cigarette, these are real life savers.



Electronic cigarettes look exactly like real cigarettes. However, are significantly different, e-cigarettes have batteries instead of tobacco, cartridges in place of nicotine, and water vapour instead of smoke. In fact, most electronic cigarettes are available with cartridges possessing different amounts of nicotine.



Since its inception on 1st of November 2011, Smokefree.in has made record sales of about Rs. 20 lakhs per month and their Facebook Fan Page (http://www.facebook.com/SMOKEFREE.INDIA) has over 170k Fans, giving them a lot of confidence in the product range, as well as depicted a very strong desire of Indian's to quit smoking.



While answering media about the benefits, Rajat Girdhar, Chief Executive Officer, A S SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt Ltd, said, “SMOKEFREE cartridges last approximately 160 puffs, which is equivalent of 10 traditional cigarettes. Thus, is a real saviour for those who want to enjoy smoking but want to skip its ill effects.”



Moreover, the extremely user friendly platform and top notch customer service has made SMOKEFREE an oblivious choice for the smokers. Even if one is not sure what to purchase, he/she can go through the “Education” section of the website designed especially to educate the users regarding E-Cigarette and their benefits.



About SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette India

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. with Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.



For more information, please visit http://www.smokefree.in/benefits-of-a-smokefree-ecig



CONTACT:-

A S SMOKEFREE ELECTRONIC CIGARETTE PVT LTD

Head Office Address:

D-37, Sector 6, Noida

Uttar Pradesh-201301