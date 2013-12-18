Now Please the Taste Buds of Guests with the Finest Gourmet Hog Roast in the Town from the Gourmet Hog Roast Company

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Please the taste buds of guests with the finest Gourmet Hog Roast in the town from The Gourmet Hog Roast Company. They offer the complete hog roast catering services from roasting the meat with their exquisitely carved process which they have honed from years of experience, serving it to the guests with sauces or rolls to finally clean up the space, once the event is over. Their hog roast catering in London provides a convenient and properly managed option to serve the meat delicacy to all the guests at the event.



Hog roast is not only cost effective but a much popular option to serve the meat whether it's pork or lamb roast to the guests at an event.



The Gourmet Hog Roast Company with years of expertise in hog roast catering ; http://www.gourmet-hog-roast.co.uk/events/corporate-events/ -has been serving at all sorts of events from big fat weddings to grand corporate events, providing the rich flavors of meat to the guests. They make sure to provide the delicious complementary like sauce and salads to make the feast even more relishing.



Their wedding hog roast services come in the form of a complete package which takes care of everything from preparing the meat to setting up the venue for the feast. They prepare the hog roast exactly as per the clients’ preference, whether it will be on the breakfast menu or will be part of the evening dinner.



Their wedding hog roast; http://www.gourmet-hog-roast.co.uk/events/weddings/ -packages provide options for Pork or Lamb Roast with Sauces and Rolls as specified by the client. Their package also provides sophisticated China plates and cutlery along with the choice of salads for the clients to choose from. They will provide dedicated chefs and assistants to cook and simultaneously serve the hot and flavorsome meat to the guests.



About gourmet-hog-roast.co.uk

The Gourmet Hog Roast Company is a London based catering company providing the finest and freshest hog roasts to clients all across London and the home counties. They specialize in supplying corporate, celebrity, weddings and private events with the very best spit roasts available and accompanying it with amazing service. Whether looking to cater for an event with 30 or 5000 people, The Gourmet Hog Roast Company do the hard work; cooking, serving and cleaning up afterwards ensuring a memorable event for clients. They believe in traditional, flavorsome and authentic hog roasts delivered with exceptional service and attention to detail.



To know more about London Hog Roast, please visit http://www.gourmet-hog-roast.co.uk