Now Post Ads for Free with OzAdz.com

Kingsland, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- OzAdz, a free classifieds website replaces the UK classified website Gumtree. OzAdz is a local community where you can buy, rent, sell, and exchange cars, furniture, homes, and do lots more. OzAdz helps people connect with their local community and make friends. It does not function for corporate benefit. OzAdz.com was launched in March 2009 and has been witnessing a swift growth ever since its launch. It had 831 visits during March 2009 and has now increased to more than 90,000 visits every month.



OzAdz is the new Gumtree rival which lists classified ads for Londoners. Gumtree.com used to be UK’s top classifieds site, across 48 cities in the UK and Ireland. It had around 34,000 new adverts everyday and a remarkable 13.7 million visitors each month. Classifieds and newspapers have started charging for listings that used to be free. OzAdz aims at offering a free substitute to many other classifieds websites possessed by big companies. This website endeavors to maintain classified ads for free.



OzAdz is for people residing in the United Kingdom or people who are planning on going to the United Kingdom. OzAdz includes in its listings personals, property ads, jobs, motors, services, communities, items, and job seekers. As everyone is aware, online classified ads is a very powerful medium for people to reach out to the world. Many of these sites have changed to paid sites due to the endless success of these classified sites. But the UK based site OzAdz provides free online classifieds ads for all its users.



"I was an avid user of classified ad sites, I used them for selling and buying goods, looking for properties to rent and even meeting people. However I got tired of businesses putting charges on classifieds that used to be free. As the prices started to climb I decided to start my own classified site”, explains the owner of OzAdz.



OzAdz have published more than 55,000 ads enlisting it among the largest and most popular websites in the United Kingdom. The website is quite easy to use. The home page clearly displays all the major categories of the site so that users can go through the ads that are relevant to them. An additional feature included on the right side of the home page allows the users to choose to look at ads from their local city alone. Yet another interesting feature not found in most of the classified ad sites is the chat forums. This forum is bustling with discussions on a wide variety of topics including computers, sports, health and fitness, dating, and much more.



OzAdz.com was launched in March 2009, with the purpose of offering a place where people could display classified ads related to UK. The site is developed with the intention of helping people post ads for free.



