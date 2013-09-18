Now Print Your Rental Statements with Towne Mailer

Missoula, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Towne Mailer, a full service business mail presort outsource service, now offers mail and print services for landlords, property managers and equipment lessors. With all the duties landlords and lessors have, printing and mailing hundreds of lease and rental statements every month can be just too much to handle. With Towne Mailer, this work can be completed swiftly and accurately by simply uploading the information to our website.



By using Towne Mailer, property managers and equipment lessors can send hundreds of rental statements for one low all-inclusive price. Our state of the art technology and skilled employees will ensure that your statements are mailed on time every time. We also offer the option of improving the graphic design of your statements so that they look professional in addition to providing the necessary information to your tenants or lessees. Our services save you time and money by covering the cost of all direct mail service including paper, envelopes, printing, folding, inserting, processing, and first class postage. Our online service is extremely secure, so you never have to worry about confidential information being lost or mishandled. Towne Mailer guarantees that your “fully customized statements and invoices are processed, printed, and mailed to your customers within 24 hours or less.”



Besides rental statements, Towne Mailer also provides other professional printing and mailing services including bill and statement printing and mailing, and business, commercial, and professional invoice mailing. These services also come with the ability to easily upload all of your information to our website and design your own custom graphics. Like all of our services, these amenities come with one low price that includes all supplies and mailing costs.



About Towne Mailer

Founded in 2000, Towne Mailer covers all your mailing and printing services for all types of bulk mail. They have the most recent mailing and printing technology available and they pride themselves on customer service, responsiveness, and knowledge of all the postal rules and regulations. For more detail please visit, http://www.townemailer.com/.