Now Purchase the Affordable Basic, Pre-Engraved Sleep Apnea Bracelet from My Identity Doctor

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- My Identity Doctor (MID), a renowned medical jewelry online store, now lists some of the best engraved sleep apnea bracelets, including the Basic, Pre-engraved sleep apnea bracelet, featuring a curb chain and red medical alert.



Elaborating the features of this steel medical ID bracelet, further Mr. Jon Paul a spokesperson from MID says, “This bracelet is a Pre-engraved ID with Sleep Apnea to indicate your medical condition in an emergency. It further features a brushed steel back to increase visibility of engraving, and is made up of 2 mm thick 316L stainless steel.”



He adds, “It is also slightly curved to fit comfortably in your wrist. We sell Sleep Apnea ID bracelets with the best engraving possible. Our BLACK engraving for all of our Sleep Apnea IDs is the best for doctors and paramedics to read.”



The price of the basic Pre-engraved Sleep Apnea ID is $47.99 (€41.75). This stainless steel medical jewelry can be easily purchased from the safe and secure MID's online store. The item also comes with a free medical ID card and an option to custom engraves the bracelet.



My Identity Doctor also offers free economy shipping on all domestic orders over $15 and guarantees to deliver the product within 7-10 business days. The store also offers worldwide shipping. Customers can also choose for either speedy (3 business days) or overnight (same day, one business) delivery options, in case they require the steel medical jewelry urgently.



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients to receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry is custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one's medical information is clear & easy to look at in case of an emergency.



For Medical Alert ID for women, you can also visit, https://www.myidentitydoctor.com/medical-alert-id-bracelets-women.html



Contact Person: Jon Paul

My Identity Doctor

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com

Facebook: facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter: twitter.com/myidentitydoc