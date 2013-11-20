New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Now Quit Smoking with the relishing E-cigarette variants from SMOKEFREE. Every year most of the smokers makes resolution to quit smoking but by the end of the week they can easily be seen smoking. The dependence on nicotine is not easy to give up and for those who are looking for a healthy alternative to cigarettes, SMOKEFREE offers their Electronic Cigarette range which are completely healthy and harmless smoking options in the form of E-cigarette kits designed to suit the smoking tendency and inclination of all breed of smokers.



To provide the best taste and pleasure to smokers, their smoking kits comes with all the components required to light up the electronic cigarette and enjoy all the indulging tobacco flavors and the appetizing infused flavors.



The e-cigarettes they stock gives the exact feel alike of the natural tobacco cigarettes and provides the smoke puffs of same intensity but doesn't produces the harmful tar for the lungs. The only difference is that e-cigarettes are battery operated devices and produces water vapor instead of smoke thus is completely safe for the smokers.



E cig has emerged as the top alternative which serves the purpose of helping people quit smoking. SMOKEFREE e cigs have batteries instead of tobacco, cartridges instead of nicotine, water vapor instead of smoke. Though NRT and E-cigarettes have been shown to almost double the chances of successfully quitting smoking, they are not the ultimate solution. Quitting smoking has immediate as well as long-term benefits for a smoker. Within 12 hours after a person have smoked his last cigarette, his body will begin to heal itself.



About SMOKEFREE, India’s #1 E Cig Company

SMOKEFREE is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. With Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.



For more information, please visit http://www.smokefree.in/benefits-of-a-smokefree-ecig



CONTACT:-

A S SMOKEFREE ELECTRONIC CIGARETTE PVT LTD

Head Office Address:

D-37, Sector 6, Noida

Uttar Pradesh-201301