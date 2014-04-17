Now Revealed - How Eating the Right Foods Can Prevent and Cure Yeast Infections Through Diet

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Yeast infections affect women, men and even children. Fifty percent of women will get a yeast infection at some time, and many women will experience reoccurring yeast infections. Many people don’t seek medical treatment for this uncomfortable condition as they are often too embarrassed.



Every year, millions of women will develop a yeast infection. Some women will learn to live with the discomfort because they are too embarrassed to seek help, or they’ll turn to medical treatments such as creams and medications in a bid to heal their condition. However, there is another way.



In her best-selling book entitled “Yeast Infection No More” author Linda Allen reveals an all-natural approach to eliminating candida permanently. Recent research has shown that changing ones diet can help to successfully treat the symptoms of candida. However, changing food patterns is just part of the treatment; a complete change in lifestyle is also required.



Commenting on her unique approach to treating candida, Linda Allen explained:



“The holistic approach using modifications in dietary and lifestyle changes and eliminating toxins, can stop all types of yeast infection and also prevent their recurrence safely and effectively for pregnant women and the babies that they are carrying.”



Yeast Infection No More goes far beyond diet and explores a 100% holistic approach to cure yeast infections permanently and the embarrassing symptoms that go with them. While the book is aimed at people who suffer from candida, committing to lifestyle changes, adapting the diet and improving nutrition will also have a positive impact on overall health.



Linda Allen’s book contains straight forward, easy to follow information that anyone can implement to combat candida.



To obtain additional information about yeast infections, find out how people can cure their yeast infection permanently, and order Linda’s book, visit http://stopyeastinfectionsnow.com/pr.html.



About The Stop Yeast Infection

The Stop Yeast Infection Now website provides information to help people get fast yeast infection relief and cure their yeast infection permanently. The site also provides a free 5-part mini-course to help people stop their yeast infection NOW. For more information, visit http://stopyeastinfectionsnow.com/.



Media Contact:

Stop Yeast Infections Now

Oceanside, CA 92058

http://stopyeastinfectionsnow.com/

Phone: 760-722-0290s

Email: customerservice@stopyeastinfectionsnow.com/