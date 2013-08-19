Now, Scalable & Optimized Web Hosting Services Available for Indian Businesses

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- With an objective of assisting Indian businesses to enhance their website’s online performance, the New Delhi based web hosting India service provider Seospidy Web Services Pvt. Ltd. has now introduced highly optimized hosting solutions. The idea is to empower companies based in India to spread their wings across the frontiers by helping them build their online popularity among the global internet users. Seospidy Web has introduced highly capable servers that can now enable businesses to remain accessible to their respective customers throughout the day or night and thus helping to build a relationship between the customers and the companies.



“It’s a borderless world today. A company can supply its products to consumers all across the world. We now need to rely on a better hosting provider that can enhance our web performance to help us handle an incredibly large traffic of the global customers with more efficiency”, reveals the owner of an Indian e-Commerce company. Since the phenomenal success of the e-Commerce sites like Amazon and eBay, Indian companies are too gearing up to take benefit from the emerging web world. In such a decisive time, the new and enhanced website hosting India solutions by Seospidy Web can be considered as the catalysts to fuel the growth of the Indian e-Commerce Industry.



The web host India has been offering several key features like unlimited bandwidth and unlimited storage that are highly desirable today to handle the burgeoning internet traffic. Seospidy Web wants to make sure that customers can access websites of Indian businesses without any interruption and experience an excellent service to complete their transactions or the intended task for which the site is meant for. User experience is the key to the success and popularity of any website, and Seospidy Web’s dedicated hosting will now help Indian businesses to meet the requirements of their Indian as well as foreign customers in the most professional and optimal manner.



Indian companies are fast enhancing their online performance and the service delivery like most of the Multinational Companies. Seospidy Web, with their powerful servers and qualified service engineers ready to serve 24-hours a day, is now giving a much-needed impetus to the internet marketing India and thus boosting the performance of the Indian companies. All big or small companies can now check their highly scalable but affordable hosting solutions by visiting their website http://www.whi.co.in/ .



About Seospidy Web Services Pvt. Ltd.

Seospidy Web is a leading web hosting service provider offering their services to a large number of Indian as well as global clients. The company offers high quality web hosting solutions of global standards at the most affordable prices. They provide high performance VPS servers for hosting all kinds of web based solutions that can suit the requirements of all domestic and overseas businesses or organizations.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: +011 41658189

Mobile: +09873 800 494

Email: seospidy@gmail.com, info@seospidy.com

Website: http://www.whi.co.in