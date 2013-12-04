Now Shop Engagement Rings Online from Miro Jewelers at the Most Competitive Prices

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- With a five-decade experience in offering the multiple designer and unique jewelry collections, Miro Jewelers is now counted among the most trustable jewelers in the Denver Metro area. The popularity of this branded store has been further maximized by the availability of the most sensational range of engagement rings at the most affordable prices.



Miro Jewelers projects perfection with their overall services. The store sincerely understands the constraints couples face in finding the most suitable engagement ring for their partner; be it the setting, or the price. Miro Jewelers facilitates the customers with an easy shopping experience where they can interact and enquire about their preferred engagement rings.



The store currently offers Pave Set, Prong Set, Three Stones, Channel Set, Solitaire, Halo, and many other kinds of settings on its engagement rings. Miro Jewelers also offers a choice to customize engagement ring.



A spokesperson for the store cites their commitment towards providing customers the best prices to shop engagement rings online. “Miro Jewelers has been close friends”, he states, “with one of the largest diamond site holders in the world, which allows us to get the best price and quality consistently. We never want to be known as the Jeweler who sold you a diamond for more than its true value.”



Apart from the engagement rings, the store also offers a wide range of wedding bands, pendants, bracelets, earrings, fashion jewelry, men's jewelry, and watches which are available with a variety of quality diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, tanzanite, pearls, aquamarine and other semi-precious gemstones. Customers can simply pick and order the rings via Miro Jewelers’ safe and secure online store or by visiting their showroom.



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their unique creations for over five decades and has become one of the most trusted names in jewelry stores in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed them to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To know about their offerings, please visit http://www.mirojewelers.com

Contact Address

231 Detroit Street, Suite B

Denver, CO 80206

Tel: 303-393-8880