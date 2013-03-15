Now Staying Connected with Friends Is Much Easier with the Facebook Messenger

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- A revolutionary chat application for chatting with relatives and friends and getting all the upgrades on their Facebook account. Facebook messenger includes another feature using which one can continue Facebook chatting without the need of being logged in. Avoiding pesky firewalls set up by universities, schools and work is possible with this. One can never be disconnected from important Facebook friends regardless of where they are. Facebook Messenger uses Java so that it works on multiple different cross platform systems, allowing most operating systems to use the software easily. Installing Java run time environment allowed Facebook messenger download to display a list of available friends with their most recent status update below each of their names. The familiar message and notification icons appears at the top. Sometimes consulting the Help file might launch a spammy-looking Web page that contains no documentation but this might not affect the Facebook messenger. It is a sleek instant messenger. The interface looks good and the application is also very handy as it runs in the background like any other IM .



Runs on all of the following operating systems Windows 7, Windows 2003, Windows Me, Windows 2000, Windows Vista , Windows XP, Windows NT, Windows Server 2008. One can definitely choose among other alternatives but it might be possible that this is the best in them. For further details one can always go through the website http://download.cnet.com/Facebook-Messenger/3000-2150_4-10964518.html .



About Facebook messenger

Facebook Messenger uses Java, allowing most operating systems to use the software easily and also works on multiple cross platform systems. Allows users to see updates on their private messages as well as notification updates. With this one can continue chatting without the need of logging in.



Feel free to provide suggestions for this press release. Please contact:



Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website http://download.cnet.com/Facebook-Messenger/3000-2150_4-10964518.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001