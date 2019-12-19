Now Supporting West Texas: Heart to Heart Hospice Expands Hospice Care Services to the Permian Basin

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Plano, Texas –Heart to Heart Hospice, one of the country's largest private providers of hospice care, has expanded its reach and begun providing service to those living in the West Texas area.



Heart to Heart Hospice of Permian Basin is now servicing the counties of Andrews, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Howard, Martin, Midland and Ward. Its office is located in the city of Midland.



"We are excited to be able to serve more patients and families in the great state of Texas and to provide the compassionate care and support they deserve," said Kelly Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Heart to Heart Hospice.



Since 2003, Heart to Heart Hospice has been serving patients with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their loved ones, across Texas, and in Michigan and Indiana. "When medicine cannot provide a cure, hospice redefines hope in terms of a patient's quality of life," noted Mitchell.



Through a team-oriented approach, Heart to Heart cares for the whole person, meeting each patient's unique needs, while also supporting their caregivers with guidance and encouragement to help make the time together as peaceful as possible.



"Helping our patients remain in the place they call home and keeping them comfortable is what the Heart to Heart care team is trained to do," said Heather Lumsdon, BSN, RN and Chief Clinical Officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "We develop a personalized care plan that will honor their wishes and values and truly make a difference for them and their families."



About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 37 locations in Texas, Michigan and Indiana. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.