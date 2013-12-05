Now Uncover Hidden Shield Volcano Facts at WorldLandforms

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- WorldLandforms, a place to uncover every possible hidden shield volcano facts is no less than any encyclopedia. This online geographic portal provides every minute detail related to world landforms just to educate nature lovers.



Whether it’s a lesser-known volcano or a renowned lake, all major landform of the world are included in the database at Worldlandforms. Information for every type of landforms are available at this online portal.



In fact, some of the most unknown facts about shield volcanoes are available at Worldlandforms. Talking further a spokesperson stated, “A shield is a low and broad volcano that usually has a very wide crater (a dent in the Earth’s surface). It is formed from thin layers of lava after consistent low-grade eruptions. The largest volcano in the world is a shield volcano. It is located in Hawaii.”



“The interesting fact about shield volcanoes is that they are formed when there are effusive volcanic eruptions with magma flowing out in all directions to form a shield-like form. They are built of weak viscous basaltic lava. The effusive eruptions allow lava to flow longer distances than other types of volcanic eruptions, making larger and thinner sheets of lava. The continuous build up of these sheets over a long period of time construct a low broad profile of the shield volcano. The types of eruptions at shield volcanoes are known as Hawaiian, after the Hawaiian chain where they prominently occur,” he added.



Apart from being an information source, this online portal also provides landform lesson plans dedicated to educating second grade students. The students will explore different landforms on worldlandforms.com which will lead to a greater understanding of their favorite landform. Being multidisplinary this encompasses science, social studies and English subjects.



About Worldlandforms.com

Worldlandforms.com is a leading portal that provides information about different types of landforms. The portal has been created with an aim to provide people with authentic information about landforms. The portal also has social media pages on various social media channels. The main motto of the portal is ‘helping people discover the landforms of the world.’



To learn more, please visit http://www.worldlandforms.com.